Information meeting for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Here's another way you can join the local fight to end breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society will host a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff party and informational meeting at 5:30 PM on Aug. 19th at B. Tillman Restaurant to share details about the upcoming community walk.

B. Tillman Restaurant at Byrd Cookie Company is located at 6700 Waters Ave. in Savannah.

To participate in the kickoff call Tory Culpepper at 912.355.5196 or email at SavannahGAStrides@cancer.org.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the American Cancer Society’s effort to build awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Ten million walkers have collected more than $594 million since the campaign began in 1933.

This year, Savannah residents will unite with the American Cancer Society in their fight against breast cancer during the second annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 10th at Ellis Square.

For additional details visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/savannahga.

For more information about the American Cancer Society call 1.800.227.2345 or visit www.cancer.org.

