Asked and Answered: Where did the American Flag go outside RHPS?

Where did the American flag go? It's a question some of you parents have asked about their child's school in Bryan County.

WTOC viewer Melissa Jackson was just one of a few parents asking about the missing flag at Richmond Hill Primary/Elementary School.

There has been no flag flying at either school since school started last Monday.

WTOC’s Don Logana asked Principal Nancy Highsmith and she said the American flag and Georgia state flag were so tattered it was shameful to fly them. The new flags were ordered and just haven't arrived yet in time for the start of school.

They ordered two of each flag, so they have a back-up in case the new ones become tattered.

She also wants parents to know they can call the school directly and ask any questions or express concerns they may have.

If you have a question you need answered, send them to askwtoc@wtoc.com, or click here to send WTOC’s Don Logana a Facebook message.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.