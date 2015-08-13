Bacon Park work nearing completion

The restoration work at Bacon Park has entered the final stage now slightly ahead of schedule.

O.C. Welch Golf has been overseeing the project for more than a year. The front nine was restored last summer and work on the back nine currently continues.



All the greens have been planted and have started filling, and even the last fairways to be sprigged are shaping up. It will be another six weeks before the back nine opens for play -- but Bacon Park management is confident it will be ready by then.



“This is what we call the grow-in period,’’ said Bacon Park professional Fred Elmgren. “Our superintendent, Don Hemerle, is an absolute master with grass. He'll be watching it very closely, he'll be fertilizing it when necessary, he'll be putting weed killer out when necessary. With lots of water, lots of sunlight, proper fertilization and control of the weeds, this golf course will grow day by day."

The Bacon Park project grew in status recently.

The Donald Ross Society has said, because Ross' original design plans from the 1920s are being followed to the letter, the work being done is actually a restoration and not just a renovation.



The society also said it would be sending a representative down from its Pinehurst, N.C. headquarters for Bacon Park's grand re-opening in October.

