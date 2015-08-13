Hometown Hero: Makayla Wade

Makayla Wade is back at her grandmother's side, right where she fortunately was last week.

Bernadette Overstreet, a breast cancer patient was suffering from complications with blood clots last week when she was home alone with her 6-year-old granddaughter.

“I felt bad and I couldn't breath and I collapsed in the house,’’ said Overstreet. “My granddaughter picked up the phone and dialed 911 and the operator answered right away and Makayla said, ‘I need help.’”

Makayla gave the dispatcher her grandmother's address and opened the door for the ENTs, who arrived quickly, as did Makayla's mom, Latasha Wade.

"The ambulance was outside,’’ she said. “And Makayla’s there saying, ‘Grandma it's ok, grandma it's ok.’ I'm the hysterical one, the parent, and my daughter's the one calm and collected and she's six.’’

Makayla's actions not only made her a WTOC Hometown Hero, they changed Overstreet's only granddaughter's status within the family.

"Yes, she is a hero,’’ said Overstreet. “She saved her grandma's life, yes she did. I'm thankful. I said ‘God sent me an angel’ and I've got an angel with me.”

"She's a big hero,’’ added Latasha Wade. “She's our family blessing.’’

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.