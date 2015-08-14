COMING UP on THE News at Daybreak...

At 6 a.m. we will have continuing coverage of breaking news overnight after a fire forced two people from their home. We'll tell you what investigators believe was the cause.

Three films are in Savannah right now, and one of them could be throwing a wrench into your travel plans and afternoon commute TODAY.

These stories and more are coming up! Join us on air or catch us live streaming online and on our mobile news app.

Stay Connected with WTOC:

Be sure to watch WTOC THE News at Daybreak, THE News Now at 4 p.m. and THE News at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The WTOC Daybeak Team