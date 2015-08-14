MPC present recommendations for Victory Drive Corridor study

The Metro Planning Commission presented their analysis and recommendations Friday for phase two of the Victory Drive Corridor study.

Phase two includes the area between Ogeechee Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The MPC said the major concerns include drainage, abandoned homes or buildings, and speed. Especially considering there are school children who walk across the road.

“That is where we have suggested some pedestrian signal and signage to be added. So those are some of the things, probably the easiest thing to enforce is the speed limit. We would like the DOT to consider lowering the speed limit,” said Executive Director Tom Thomson, MPC.

Thomson says they are also looking at an engineering study of the area in the future, but as of now do not have the funds.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.































