JEA Preschool Savannah dedicates new musical garden

JEA Preschool Savannah dedicated its new Lyn Stacie Getz Musical Garden Friday morning.

The new garden is named after Carollee and Alan Getz’s daughter, who died in 1999.

"It’s exciting and the little children, just love music so it's a win-win. We get to help preserve Lyn's name and memory, and the kids get to enjoy,” said Carollee Getz, funded the musical garden.

There is also one located in Israel and Maryland-- two cities that hold importance to the family.

The Savannah location has plenty for the kids to play with including bongos, a whale drum, a xylophone, and a sound wave.

Planning for the garden was led by Suzanne Konter, a longtime local educator and member of the JEA's Early Childhood Education Committee, with input from a number of parents of the school's students.

