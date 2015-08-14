Tybee Island City Council considering new festival zone

Tybee Island City Council members are considering establishing a new festival zone ordinance.

The ordinance is very similar to the festival zone plan that is put in place in the city of Savannah during Saint Patrick's Day. Which means they could designate certain areas to be festival zones and then control what goes on in those zones, including wristbands for drinking.

The zone would go from 14th Street near the pier to 17th Street, and include Tybrisa Street and the long parking lot near the beach.

As events come to the city for consideration, the council can decide on a festival zone. Some members of council said that will help with crowd control and help law enforcement as well.

One aspect would be having an area where folks have to purchase a $5 wristband to drink outside, and that includes on part of the beach. They hope the costs of those wristbands will not only cover the costs of the events, but also make them easier to attend for everyone.

"If we could gather enough money from the wristbands to cover the cost of bands and city services, that would be driving it. When it comes to Pirate Fest, we have thousands of people out here and we need revenue to cover all the expenses,” said Wanda Doyle, mayor pro tem.

Pirate Fest is coming up in October. If the second reading is approved by council, than that would be the first major festival to test this festival zone out on.

The council has not discussed if this will relate to unsanctioned events like Orange Crush, and they are not sure if they would put festival zones in place for major holidays like Memorial and 4th of July.

