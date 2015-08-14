Tim's Take: Butter is back

Well, it looks like butter is back. And maybe some of those other foods we've been told are so bad for us too.



“You’re diet’s your diet,’’ said Luke Householder, of Indianapolis. “You should eat what you like.’’



That might not be a bad approach to the constant health information that is constantly changing.



It did again this week with a study in the British Medical Journal that says, while trans fats are still bad, saturated fats found in milk, butter, burgers and fried food are not linked to increased risk of death and heart disease.



"I don't think butter is bad for you,’’ said Maryann Anderson, of Jacksonville. “We've started eating butter instead of margarine and I think it might be a good choice.’’





Oh, and that theory about breakfast being the most important meal of the day?

Turns out, it might not be important at all, at least not according to a Columbia University study that saw a large percentage of participants who skipped breakfast actually lose weight.



"That’s a lot different than what I've been hearing,’’ said Ginny Brewer, of Greensboro, N.C. “We certainly eat breakfast every morning or my kids would be cranky by 10 a.m.’’

Of course, conflicting eating guidelines can make you cranky too.

But this flip-flopping is not exclusive to the food police. After two decades of pushing ab-rollers, the fitness industry is now on an anti-crunch campaign. And golf magazines seem to be built on a template of rotating contradictory swing tips that keeps hackers confused and instructors employed.

"What they say today, four or five years from now, you'll have a completely different perspective on it,’’ said Robert Anderson, Maryann’s husband. “So, I'd say moderation is always the key.’’



Maybe all this is more proof that free advice is worth what you pay for it.



Or perhaps that we can view that advice like Savannah's weather. If you don't like what you see, wait a while and it will change.

