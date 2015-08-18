Sofas delivered to those in need by Old Savannah City Mission

Old Savannah City Mission delivered brand new sofas to four residents in need at the Rose of Sharon Apartments Tuesday.

The sofas were donated to Old Savannah City Mission from the IKEA Savannah Distribution Center.

"We welcome any and all donations. We have a kitchen renovation project going on right now in which we need a contractor and the money so please do what you can to help us out,” said Connell Stiles, Old Savannah City Mission.

For more information on how you can help, visit Old Savannah City Mission’s website here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.