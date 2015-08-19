Still Ahead on THE News at Daybreak

Don Logana here with a look at what we are still working on for THE News at Daybreak...

Marla Rooker is LIVE from MV Transportation where new buses have arrived, but the complaints continue from angry parents.

Steven Gallo takes us inside a heated meeting over the mascot at Effingham County High School.

Will it storm today? Dave has those details plus the latest track of Tropical Storm Danny in his First Alert Forecast.

Those stories and more are coming up this morning on THE News at Daybreak. Tune in or watch us live streaming online and on our mobile news app.

