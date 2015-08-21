Asked And Answered: Will there be a School Zone Speed Limit sign on Hwy 21?

When you drive by a school, you expect to slow down. Either on your own or there is a school zone speed limit sign there to warn you.

Is that always the case, though? Some questions coming up after opening the new Rice Creek Elementary School in Port Wentworth along Highway 21.

WTOC viewer Ansley Harrison writes, “With the new school opening up in Port Wentworth on Highway 21, is any part of that highway now considered a school zone?”

Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation, said the side street on the side of the new school has school zone signs. Senior 21 is not a school zone at that location.

However, WTOC drove up and down the side street and did not find any school zone speed limit signs. There was only a school crosswalk sign.

WTOC will keep checking on this side street and provide you with any updates.

