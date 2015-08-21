USI Insurance Services donated food to the homeless - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

USI Insurance Services donated food to the homeless

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Employees of USI Insurance Services handed out food to the homeless Friday.

They gave away all 200 sandwiches in just 20 minutes.

The event was held at the Emmaus House in downtown Savannah.

This is the third year the company has volunteered there as part of their annual “USI Gives Back” program.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly