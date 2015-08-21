Jasper Co. employee email allegedly used on Ashley Madison website

County officials in Jasper County are conducting an internal investigation after a county employee’s state issued email address was allegedly used on a website for married people looking to cheat on their spouses.

A group of hackers released information from 32 million customers who used the Ashley Madison website.

Jasper County administrator Andrew Fulghum said they’re working on pinpointing which user’s email was used to access the site, and if the employee was on the clock while accessing the website.

He said in some cases, using county resources for personal reasons can result in termination.

