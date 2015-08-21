Savannah Starbase program enlists Nate the Gnat to help teach kids science, technology

The Savannah Starbase Program at Hunter Army Airfield deployed America’s Pastime to teach students more about science and technology.

The U.S. Department of Defense Starbase Program is a special partnership between the Army, Savannah Chatham schools, and the private sector aimed at cultivating the next generation of engineers, mathematicians, and aviators.

Friday, Nate the Gnat was enlisted to help fifth graders learn more about science, technology and math.

The goal is to get the students to listen, participate and follow directions. And the kids knocked it out of the park with their knowledge and questions about sports and science.

“Because of the grass playing field, how our groundskeepers need to balance, PH levels, rain, to get the optimal playing field. How outfielders take roots to balls. To make it the best way, the geometry and physics, talked about the way the ball comes off the bat, a lot more science than just how you watch the game,” said Jonathan Mercier, Savannah Sand Gnats.

Starbase Savannah, which opened in 2012, has helped thousands of Chatham County fifth grade students and is the only Army hosted program in the country.

