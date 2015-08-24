Still to come on THE News at Daybreak

Good Monday morning! Don Logana here with a check on some stories we are still working on NEW at Daybreak...

Marla Rooker is LIVE at Juliette Low Elementary where parents have some concerns over how their children are getting to the school.

We are tracking all the film and TV productions around Savannah and Tybee, and have updates on three reality shows here over the weekend. One, getting a lot of attention on Facebook. We'll explain.

Dave is tracking your First Alert weather and has what you need to know before the kids leave for school or you head to work. Umbrellas? He'll tell you.

Those stories and more are coming up this morning on THE News at Daybreak. Tune in or watch us live streaming online and on our mobile news app.

Stay Connected with WTOC:

Be sure to watch WTOC THE News at Daybreak, THE News Now at 4 p.m. and THE News at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The WTOC News Team