Families voice concerns over back entrance to Juliette Low Elementary

Students who live behind Juliette Low Elementary School are taking a different route to walk to school this year, and it all comes after parents say an entrance to the school was closed off.

Parents are now upset because they say the kids are walking in an unsafe area. They say the area where their children are walking is unsafe because there are no adults watching over it. Children have to squeeze through a fence if coming from the part of Daffin Heights behind the school.

Last year, the students who walked to school approaching from the back were able to go through an open gate that was visible to the public and easy to access. That gate is now closed this year, and parents say the decision was made to close the gate because students were coming too close to the school buses in the morning.

The entire back of the school is fenced in and parents say their children now walk around the fence into an area that has no supervision and has the potential to be dangerous.

"It is not conducive to walk through, it really is not a sidewalk and it is not a street, it is really called a cut. And the cut really is a lane, so that means anyone could be in the cut. It could be grown men in the cut it could be people drinking in the cut," said Marilyn Jackson, grandparent of Juliette Low student.

Jackson has three grandchildren who walk that way to school, and says she has heard from other parents about how there have been drug bags seen in the area.

When asked what she thinks needs to be done to fix the problem, she mentioned one possible solution.

"Put a teacher at the beginning of the lane and then put one at the end so when school lets out you will have an authoritative figure inside of the lane so to actually protect the kids from adults and from drug addicts who are in the lane," she answered.

Jackson also says bullying has been a big problem because the area is unsupervised.

WTOC spoke about the issue with Kurt Hetager, spokesman for SCCPSS, and he says they are working on a solution.

"That is something that we are looking at, it is really a campus security element. And the district is aware of some of the parents’ concerns and certainly working closely on a site level to ensure that we have the most safe element in that particular situation," he explained.

On Monday at 8:15 a.m., a representative from the school board is going to go out and access the problem in hopes of working out a solution with parents. Look for that story later today on The News.

