'Passport to Excellence' lecture series spotlights Stratton Leopold, Dawn Baker and Howard Morrison

How did they get where they are today? What did they learn along the way?

At the "Passport to Excellence" Lecture series, you will hear from accomplished individuals who attended or graduated from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. They will share their career journeys and insights.

The series is sponsored by SCCPSS and presented by gold sponsor, JCB North America.

Stratton Leopold, owner of Leopold's Ice Cream on Broughton Street and a Hollywood film producer, will present Thursday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Savannah Arts Academy, located at 500 Washington Ave.

You can hear Dawn Baker, News Anchor for WTOC-TV, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at Savannah High School, located at 400 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The final speaker, Howard Morrison, will be Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016 at Woodville Thompkins Technical and Career High School located at 151 Coach Joe Turner Street. His lecture will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Thomas Lockamy, the Superintendent of Schools, and the other members of the community, will be conducting the public interviews with the speakers.

These presentations are free but you must make a reservation to attend. To RSVP please contact Cynthia Wright at cynthia.wright@carriagetradepr.com or 912.856.9075.

At the end of the Passport to Excellence Series, the three speakers will be honored at the February 2016 Teacher of the Year Banquet with the Passport to Excellence Awards of Distinction.

