School officials meet with parents on issues for walking students at Juliette Low Elementary

Savannah-Chatham County School Board of Education members met with parents on Monday morning to try to address some concerns on an area that they say is unsafe for their children to walk in.

This comes after an entrance from behind the school was closed due to the fact that walkers were getting too close to the buses. The entire school is fenced off and the only way to get to the front of the school is through an ally that parents and children call "the cut".

Parent Alse Israel told us right off the bat what she had been seeing, "I am afraid of snakes and I have seen two of them."

Another parent, Omega Baker told us of more problems with the area outside the school grounds, "there were beer bottles and barbed wire and different other little things that were unsafe."

One parent, Sada Chisholm, is worried about what is going to happen to the kids once the time changes telling us, "when it gets dark at 5 o'clock it is going to be very dangerous for a kinder-gardener and a fifth grader to walk through these streets this time of night."

Drugs and sexual predators were other topics these parents instantly mentioned as members of the board of education and campus police met with those who are looking for a change. WTOC was not allowed to attend the meeting but we heard from parents on if they were satisfied.

"We feel pretty good right now about the situation and I feel like they are going to do what they said they are going to do for the safety of the kids," said Omega Baker.

The board members, principal, and campus police agreed to come up with a report on what needs to be done with this area, parents said they agreed supervision is needed.

Monica Bentley talked more about her suggestions to the board members saying "cross guards would be helpful in making sure the kids are delivered to the school properly."

A teacher might be the one overseeing the area but for now a campus police officer will help out until a more permanent solution is reached and many parents will continue to walk with their children.

WTOC will continue to follow this situation and provide updates on the progress made by SCCPSS and parents.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.



