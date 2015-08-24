Beaufort Co. launches first online land auction

Beaufort County launched its first ever online land auction Monday.

Now, 49 properties are up for grabs. The land for sale was forfeited by owners who didn’t pay their property taxes.

The county says an online auction generates more interest, and gives prospective bidders – who aren’t here locally – a chance to buy the property.

Any money generated from the auction will go to the county’s general fund account.

“Our interest is to get the property back into the hands of taxpaying citizens. While the property is in the forfeited land commission, there are no property taxes being paid. So the sooner we can get that to happen, the better,” said Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer.

The auction ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31st.

To look at properties that are available, click here.

