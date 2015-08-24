Local Red Cross member going to Washington to aid wildfire relief

Over a dozen wildfires in Washington continue to burn, and officials have now said it is the largest outbreak in state history.

At least 400 homes remain threatened as crews continue to battle the flames. Nearly one thousand firefighters are helping, but many have had to be evacuated.

Help is pouring in from all across the country, including Savannah.

The Red Cross is sending one of their own to help with mass care.

Robert Brown will be heading out Tuesday morning and will help to feed all of those at the shelters.

"Once you get involved with volunteering it is just something that sticks with you and makes you feel like you have accomplished something. Helping people gives you a big thrill. They love when they see the Red Cross show up because they know someone is coming to help them,” said Brown.

Brown has deployed a number of times, most recently to Texas to help with the flooding.

The Red Cross is always looking for local people to help and volunteer.

