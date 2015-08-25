Harbour Town reopening date announced

Harbour Town Golf Links is getting ready to reopen it’s doors after being closed all summer for upgrades.

The course, which is home to the RBC Heritage is opening back up on Sept. 28th for public play after being closed since May.

The improvements include replanted tees, fairways and upgrades to the irrigation system.

Sea Pines officials said the improvements will help with year round play at the course.



