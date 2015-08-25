Saxby Chambliss to teach at UGA Law - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saxby Chambliss to teach at UGA Law

ATHENS, GA (WTOC) -

Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss is the newest staff member at the University of Georgia Law School.

The former senator is co-teaching a class called “Political Leadership and the Law” with his former chief of staff, Camila Knowles.

The class is scheduled to begin this fall.

Chambliss is the latest in a string of former elected officials to serve as the law school’s Sanders Political Leadership Scholar. 

