Saxby Chambliss to teach at UGA Law

Former U.S. Senator Saxby Chambliss is the newest staff member at the University of Georgia Law School.

The former senator is co-teaching a class called “Political Leadership and the Law” with his former chief of staff, Camila Knowles.

The class is scheduled to begin this fall.

Chambliss is the latest in a string of former elected officials to serve as the law school’s Sanders Political Leadership Scholar.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.