Ugandan children's choir and dance team performs in Claxton

A special performance from Africa taking the stage in Claxton.

A Ugandan Thunder Children’s Choir entertained students at Claxton Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

The state of Georgia and the country of Uganda are about the same size, but Georgia has about 10-million people. While Uganda has about 36 million.

Leaders said this gives the Ugandan students an opportunity to help share their culture with children in Georgia.

“After the children sing, you will see the students come and talk with them. And these children will leave feeling like they made a friend in Africa. What it does for these student is give them a world view. That is so important to growing up,” said Ted Moody, pastor.

The choir from Uganda also performed at Claxton High School earlier Tuesday.

They will be performing at the Recreational Outreach at the Eastside Baptist Church Wednesday night in Claxton.

