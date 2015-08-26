Standardized test scores in Beaufort Co. at an all-time high

Standardized test scores in Beaufort County schools are at an all-time high.

The average CT college entrance exam score for the 2015 high school seniors increase six percent over the last year, even though there are many more students taking the test.

Students averaged a 20.7 on the exam, beating the state’s average test score for the second straight year. The district’s superintendent said it shows how hard teachers and students have worked in the last few years.

“I think it speaks volumes to what our teachers are doing in the classroom. I think it speaks volumes to what our students are able to do when they’re challenged. It just shows that a rigorous curriculum they relate to and we need to get more students in advanced classes and we’ll lead the nation,” said Dr. Jeffrey Moss, Beaufort County School District Superintendent.

Hilton Head High School lead the district with the highest average score with a 22.

