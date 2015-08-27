Lowcountry man arrested for burglary, sexual assault charges

Ridgeland Police in the Lowcountry have arrested a man who’s accused of sexually assaulting a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint in Ridgeland last week.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kyshon Jenkins Wednesday. DNA evidence found at the woman’s home linked Jenkins to sexual assault.

He’s being held at the Jasper County Detention Center, and is facing burglary and criminal sexual conduct charges.

The woman told police the man broke into her home on Green Street, sexually assaulted her, and then burglarized her home before leaving. The attack has the entire community on edge and business owners say they are fed up the crime in the area.

“In the last six to twelve months we’ve had an uptick of crime. A lot of break-ins, a lot of cars people are going through and stealing. Two months ago we had our business broken into. Someone threw a brick into the window to steal a little bit of change,” said Donna Rowell, business owner.

On top of the crime businesses are facing, the violent sexual assault happened just blocks away from the downtown area.

“It was very uncomfortable when I read that on their webpage. When I read it, it said that she was awakened to a man at the end of her bed,” said Rowell.

Thankfully, the woman was able to escape. But the incident has Rowell and other business owners uneasy. Wednesday, they met with town leaders to figure out a way to curb crime in Ridgeland. The police department is looking into installing cameras throughout the town.

“I’m glad that they’ve caught him. I’m glad he’s behind bars. I hope he’s put away for a very long time,” said Rowell.

Some residents were upset because the public wasn’t alerted of the sexual assault until the suspect was arrested, 10 days after it happened.

One business owner said despite the increase in crime, she still has faith in the police department.

“I feel confident that they had a plan, probably from the beginning knew who this was. Instead of spoiling the investigation, they put out what they needed to put out,” said Roswell.

The Ridgeland Police Department said incident and arrest descriptions are available online. The information is updated daily and is open for the public’s use.

Click here to visit the Ridgeland Police Department’s daily crime reports.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.