Police search for suspect in armed robbery on Spanish Moss Trail

Police in the Lowcountry are searching for a man they said assaulted and robbed an 86-year-old man at gunpoint Wednesday morning at the Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort near Broome Lane.

Beaufort Police, Port Royal Police, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter in the area Wednesday after the robbery occurred, but they were unable to find a suspect.

The victim told police the suspect shoved him to the ground and pointed a handgun at him, then he took off with some off the victim’s belongings.

The group that runs the Spanish Moss Trail called the incident unusual and disappointing.

The trail is expected to double in size within the next year. The organization didn’t comment if cameras would be part of the expansion or not, but said the trail is secured by police.

Local residents who use the trail said there should be an extra layer of security.

“Everybody’s really friendly. Everybody waves to everybody. It’s just a really nice place. It’s hard to believe that people are going to that level of hurting people and stuff. I think it’s terrible. I think they should have more security. They should have maybe video cameras or something for extra protection for everyone,” said Micah Stilley, Beaufort resident.

The suspect is simply described as a black male in his 30s, wearing jeans and a striped polo shirt riding a dark colored bike at the time.

If you have any information on the robbery, contact the Beaufort Police Department.

