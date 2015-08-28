Beaufort Chamber of Commerce holding Military Appreciation Day Saturday

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce is prepping for its annual Military Appreciation Day.

The festival is being held at the Welcome Center on Laurel Bay from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free for military families.

There’s free food and games, dozens of business and organizations team up to give back to the marine and sailors, and thank them and their families for the service and sacrifice.

“We have three military installations: Parris Island, the Marine Corps Air Station, and the Naval Hospital Beaufort. This is just some very small way the Chamber of Commerce can say thanks to these people who protect our nation every day,” said Blakely Williams, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

