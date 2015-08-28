Beaufort County election officials preparing for District 45 Senate seat primary election

The 11 Democratic candidates vying for the South Carolina Senate seat left vacant by the late Reverend Clementa Pinckney, will be squaring off in a special election next week.

Friday, election officials in Beaufort County are getting ready for the Senate District 45 Primary elections by testing the voting machines and making sure they are working properly. The elected candidate will face Republican candidate, Alberto Fernandez, in an October election for the Senate District 45 seat.

“This election is very important, all elections are important and we encourage every voter who’s eligible to actually come out and on September the 1st,” said Vernon Kemp, Beaufort County Election Office.

Absentee voting ends Monday at 5 p.m. and the election will be held on Tuesday, Sep. 1st, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

