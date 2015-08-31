Coming up NEW at Daybreak - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Coming up NEW at Daybreak

GOOD MONDAY MORNING! It's a wet one and Dave has some flood warnings for parts of the Lowcountry.

Marla Rooker is live in Bryan County where we are following up on concerns after an online threat involving an area high school that has been investigated by authorities.

AND, gas prices will be at a 10 year low for Labor Day! How low will they go? Tune in NOW for more on these stories!

Stay Connected with WTOC:

  • Text alerts – Sign up for breaking news and severe weather text alerts delivered to your cell phone
  • Email alerts - Sign up to get breaking news in your inbox
  • Weather app – Real-time radar, severe weather alerts and more for your iPhone and Android phone
  • News app – Latest headlines, video and more from WTOC for your iPhone, Android and Blackberry device.
  • Mobile website – Get news, headlines and more at the WTOC On the Go mobile website.
  • Social media - Follow WTOC on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

Be sure to watch WTOC THE News at Daybreak, THE News Now at 4 p.m., THE News at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The WTOC Daybreak Team

Powered by Frankly