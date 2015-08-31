Boat catches fire in Shelter Cove Harbour

Three boats were damaged in a massive fire on Hilton Head Island Monday afternoon.

Mechanics were doing some maintenance work on the Saddle Up II at Shelter Cove Harbour when it caught fire. Hilton Head fire officials said two other boats on both sides of the Saddle Up II received some heat damage, but first responders were able to contain the fire before it spread.

Two people, who tried to put the flames, were taken to the hospital.

“Boats are usually made of fiberglass material. When it is on fire, it burns rapidly. Once the fire started, they did try to use an extinguisher but the fire just builds so fast that a fire extinguisher unfortunately was not enough to put it out,” Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Fire Marshal.

No word on the extent of the fire victims’ injuries. After they arrived on scene, Hilton Head firefighters were able to put the fire out within 20 minutes.

