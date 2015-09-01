South Carolina Senate Dist. 45 primary voter turnout

Voters are hitting the polls for a special primary election to fill the seat left vacant by Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

Pinckney was one of the nine people killed in the Charleston Church shooting in June. He represented six counties in District 45 for the South Carolina State Senate.

"Replacing Senator Pinckney, I think that's very important that we choose the right person to do that,” said Glenn Stork, voter.

Poll workers said the turnout has been better than they expected for a primary, but it’s still pretty low.

"It's an important day for Jasper County, Colleton County, Hampton County, for this whole district. We're sorry for the loss and we lost a great a great Senator, but we have to replace him with somebody that's will look out for the all people that he represented,” said Samuel Gregory, voter.

About 15,000 people are registered to the precinct, and only about 10 percent of people have voted so far.

"We need better education and better jobs for those less fortunate,” said Bryan Alford, voter.

There are 11 Democratic candidates on the ballot, if no one gets more than 50 percent of the votes, there will be a run-off election two weeks from now.

The winner of the election will take on the sole Republican running in the General Election on Oct. 20th.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.