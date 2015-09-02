Run for Jane 5K Run/Walk part of SJC Leukemia Cup Series

The Run for Jane 5K Run/Walk is named in honor of Dr. Jane Philbrick, a well-known educator in Savannah and strong community supporter, who passed away in 2009 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

The run began in 2010 and has raised thousands of dollars to benefit the Leukemia &Lymphoma Society and help cure blood cancers.

Voted one of Competitor Magazine's Best Charity Runs, the Run for Jane 5K is held each year on Labor Day Weekend as part of the St. Joseph's/Candler 2015 Leukemia Cup Series.

More details:

Saturday, Sept. 5

Isle of Hope pool on Rosenbrook Avenue

8 a.m. free Kids Run

8:15 5K Run/Walk

Registration is $40

Packet Pickup at Fleet Feet Sport on Waters Avenue Friday, Sept. 4th, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, contact www.fleetfeetsavannah.com/jane.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.