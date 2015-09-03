The Campaign for Healthy Kids and Families is part of the Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.

They are offering another opportunity for enrollment and renewal assistance for PeachCare for Kids and Medicaid for children ages 0-19 years old.

PeachCare for Kids offers free to low-cost health insurance to uninsured, eligible children living in Georgia.

Enrollment assistance partner, Memorial University Medical Center will provide one-on-one enrollment assistance on a first come, first served basis. To contact Memorial's Mobile Health Insurance Enroller, call 912.350.0317.

For assistance, come to the Bull Street Public Library, 2002 Bull Street Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. They ask that you please arrive by 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule onsite enrollment for a business, school, church or community event, call the Campaign for Healthy Kids at 912.661.3040 or to find an enrollment assistance partner nearest you, call 311 or visit www.healthykidssavannah.org.

