Beaufort 'Family of the Quarter' chosen

The Beaufort Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Community are recognizing local families for doing great things in the community.

Joseph Shields and his family were chosen to be the ‘Family of the Quarter” Thursday morning at the State of the Bases meeting.

They were selected because they’ve shown that they go above and beyond to serve the community. Outside the military, the family volunteers in the community and they serve on parent-teacher organizations.

“It’s definitely flattering to be acknowledged. My husband and his career and my children and their education are the most important thing to me so it just comes natural that we just give a hand when we have one,” said Chelsea Shields.

The next family will be chosen by the Beaufort Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Community in December.

