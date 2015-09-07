Beaufort's Restaurant Week begins Friday

Restaurants in the Lowcountry are gearing up for Beaufort’s Restaurant Week.

Starting on Friday, restaurants in the Lowcountry will offer specially price fixed menus for lunch and dinner.

The food options range from locally caught seafood to barbeque.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber held the city’s first ever restaurant week back in January. It was such a big hit, they had to do it again.

“We’re one of the few restaurants downtown that serve seafood, so we get a lot of people here coming interested in our fried shrimp and oyster po’boys, stuff like that. I’ve been here 25 years and we’ve done a lot of business over the years and restaurant week is good for us,” said Angela Ladson, Plums Restaurant manager.

For a list of participating restaurants and menus click here.

