DNR sees quiet weekend on the water

Labor Day is a day off for many folks, but not law enforcement. In fact, they've been beefing up their patrols on the roads and the water.

This year, the weather during the holiday weekend cut down on number of those near or on the water, but DNR said boating season locally really never ends so neither does their job.

"This weekend we had the bad weather rolling through so we have not seen nearly the boating activity, but here in Savannah the boating season is pretty much year round so we will be out here, “ said Cpl. Kate Hargroves, Georgia DNR.

The bad weather all weekend really took the wind out of the sails of boaters on what usually is one of the busiest days of the year. For those that were brave enough to endure the storms, they also got a friendly visit from the DNR. Something many are used to.

"On holiday weekends we really look out for search and rescues and if people are having problems,” said Cpl. Hargroves. "One of biggest issues we deal with is children with life jackets. However, we are seeing a huge improvement with that and I think a lot of that has to do with boater education. Now, any child under the age of 13 needs a life jacket to be on board any moving vessel."

The other big thing they watch for: boaters who are under the influence especially on a holiday weekend.

"I think people are becoming aware of the issue and we are not really seeing any trends,” said Cpl. Hargroves. "You have to remember that the sun, the wind, the waves, it all intensifies the alcohol."

As the summer ends, DNR does not let off the gas. They usually have a boat on the water almost every day.

With the ever changing tides, and all the new dredging equipment in place for the deepening project, when you get on a boat you must be alert.

If you are a boater, or plan on getting a boat in the future, make sure to visit DNR's website where they have a list of all the equipment required to be on the boat.

