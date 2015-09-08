Tourism in Lowcountry reaches record highs, saves you money

Tourism in the Lowcountry has hit record highs this year, and it’s going to save you some money.

According to the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, occupancy this year has increased nine percent, and revenue is up 13 percent. The chamber says revenue is $2.5 million more than what it was this time last year. Tourism revenues save taxpayers about $700 every year, and the chamber expects more savings this year.

“Traditionally, it’s been around $711. We anticipate that number increasing this year. The school system is built off the back of second homeowners. Second homeowners are visitors to the area. With the increase in visitation to the area and the amount of money that’s being spent here, we’re seeing a large economic impact brought upon Beaufort County,” said Rob Wells, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber expects the tourism numbers to continue to rise throughout the fall.

