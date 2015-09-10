Possible Beaufort-Jasper ACE takeover

A college in Beaufort wants to take over a local vocational school.

Dr. Richard Gough, the president of the Technical College of the Lowcountry, said if they are allowed to assume responsibility for Beaufort-Jasper ACE, the vocational school would not be a full-time high school anymore.

The program would offer college courses for both high school and college students, and it would provide training to the local workforce.

“It can be a win for the students at Jasper and Beaufort Counties, it’ll be a win for the region in terms of workforce development, and I think it could be a win for the college and the businesses the region,” said Dr. Gough.

Dr. Gough said if councils in Beaufort and Jasper County approve, TCL could be operating Beaufort Jasper ACE as soon as 2017.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.