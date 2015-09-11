Beaufort's Restaurant Week begins Friday

Looking for some good food? You're in luck.

Beaufort's restaurant week began Friday.

Restaurants will be offering specially fixed menus for lunch and dinner. The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce said the weeklong event gives the participating restaurants exposure, while encouraging folks to shop local.

Officials are planning to host the festival at least twice a year.

“The January restaurant week was an overwhelming success. We had a great event and the response was that they wanted it to be longer, so it’s going to be 10 days to cover both weekends. The restaurants are going to be delivering amazing food at great prices,” said Blakely Williams, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurant week lasts through Sept. 20th.

For a list of participating restaurants and menus, click here.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.