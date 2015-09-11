9/11 ceremony held at Waterfront Park

The city of Beaufort was among the many municipalities across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire that participated in tributes to commemorate the Sept. 11th attacks.

Friday’s ceremony was the city’s 9th annual memorial service at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Local leaders and first responders took part to remember the incidents that occurred at the World Trade Center and Pentagon, 14 years ago Friday.

One city leader said the ceremony is to recognize the first responders and the military community for their service to the public.

“It’s a hugely important thing because we do have such a large retired and active duty military community. They’re a huge part of our community and it’s important to honoring them and thanking them for the service they give our country,” said Beaufort Mayor Pro Tem Mike McFee.

