Parris Island remembers 9/11 attacks

Marines and first responders on Parris Island, participated in a ceremony to remember the men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11th, 2001.

The ceremony included the raising of the flag, and performances by the Parris Island Marine Corps band.

The Parris Island assistant fire chief, who’s also a former Marine, said Sept. 11th is always an emotional day for firefighters, but the ceremony is a chance to celebrate the more than 400 first responders who sacrificed their lives to help as many people as they could during the terrorist attack.

“Every year it’s a day of remembrance of those firefighters that gave the last measure of that sacrifice. They gave the last measure of that devotion to the service of the public. Every year we rededicate ourselves to upholding that tradition and upholding their memory by giving our very best every chance that we can,” said Sgt. Michael Keller, Parris Island assistant fire chief.

