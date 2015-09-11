T-shirts support Community Hospice at Downtown Vidalia Music Festival

Downtown Vidalia Music Festival’s theme is "Street Dancing for a Cause."

The proceeds for this event will serve as a fundraiser for the local Community Hospice's Non-Profit Charity. This charity has helped thousands of terminally ill men, women, and children in the area over the past 14 years.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and the Community Hospice Charity Foundation assists all children with life-threatening illnesses, no matter if they are receiving hospice services or not.

The Community Hospice Charity Foundation serves as a vital funding source for the Seasons of Life Transitions Program.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 12th and the location is in the historic district of Downtown Vidalia at the new Stage at City Park Amphitheatre located at 114 Jackson Street. The festival will begin at 3 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

Street closures will include Jackson, Church, Durden and Leader Streets between 280 East and 280 West, all of Meadows Street, and both alleys. Closures will begin at 7 a.m. and will end at midnight. The gates will open at 3 p.m.

Entertainment for the upcoming Downtown Music Festival for 2015 is “Trick Pony" featuring Heidi Newfield, Deanna Johnson from this season of "The Voice", and Trea Landon.

There will be two entrances. One on the north end of Jackson St, (in front of Vallartas Mexican Restaurant) and the other is located on the south end of Jackson St., (Across from Southern Davis).

Admission is $ 5 for everyone 11 years of age and older. Kids 10-and under will be $1. You will be issued a wristband, which is good for the entire festival. You can go and come as you please.

For more information, visit the Downtown Vidalia Association website.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.