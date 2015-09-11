Bryan County hosts 'Walk to Remember 343'

Memorials held all around the region and across the country Friday, honoring those who lost their lives 14 years ago today.

In Bryan County, they hosted a one mile walk to remember the fallen first responders, “Walk to Remember 343”.

This was the first ever walk they've hosted on this day. The fire chief said he wanted to do something physical this year to honor the strength and courage of the first responders on 9/11.

Instead of race bibs, everyone wears the name of one of the 343 firefighters killed rescuing people from the World Trade Center.

"To show their support for them, but how physically fit those guys were to climb those towers to go up the stairways to get those people out,” said Chief Freddy Howell, Bryan County Fire Department.

The fire chief wanted to pay tribute to the blue shirts most firefighters wear under their uniform.

"Yes, we wanted to make it like a sea of blue,” said Chief Howell.

Some first responders, started getting choked up thinking about 9/11.

"Well I just want my kids to see what's important, to honor these firefighters, they gave the ultimate sacrifice and I think it's important that we teach our children to remember things like this,” said Vicki Hooks, battalion chief, Bryan County EMS.

Even a local pastor joined the group of walkers honoring fallen firefighters. He said we have a lot to learn from that day.

"Sometimes life just gets so monotonous that we forget that chaos can be right around the corner and I think that we need to take time and opportunity, not just to be thankful but to be supportive of those who are going to run at danger when we're trying to run away from it,” said Alton Carter, senior pastor at Coastal Cathedral Church in Savannah.

The fire chief said they plan to have this walk to remember every year.

