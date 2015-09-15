CrimeStoppers sees jump in crime tips

CrimeStoppers is the number one tip line in the Coastal Empire, and it has been busy lately.

Police, city leaders, and local, non-violent advocates have been pushing for months to rid this city of the “anti-snitching” mentality.

CrimeStoppers has been in this community, getting crime tips, for more than 30 years.

The director, Dodie Gay, said she has seen the crime in the city go up and down similar to a tide. However, they think the efforts over the past several months to rid the city of violence is working.



"Community activity always makes the phone ring more. Sometimes it is at our office and sometimes it is directly at the police department’s office. Either way, it is a win, win for the community," said Gay.



The biggest fight police face is getting people who know something to say it. Organizations, events, rallies all held with "breaking the silence" as the back-drop and it seems to be working. The tips are coming in faster and more frequently.

"We have to know the who, what, when, where and as many details about it as possible," said Gay. “We are getting a lot more letters and emails asking different types of questions. The grassroots efforts, saying, ‘I am mad about this and I am not going to take this anymore.’ That is what makes a difference."



CrimeStoppers work with police, but are not a part of the police department. Therefore, if you call, you may never even have to speak to a police officer. However, there are still issues that prevent people from calling.



"Usually, they feel they are in danger, that is the biggest hesitation," said Gay. "There is a growing trending of support and comradery, and we are in this together."



In 2014, CrimeStoppers took 1,304 anonymous tips and from those tips, made 70 arrests. The CrimeStoppers Board of Directors awarded 67 cash rewards, totaling $44,275. Numbers for this year are not yet available.



You can reach CrimeStoppers at any time of the day at 912.234.2020.

