Jasper County School Board candidate debate Thursday night

A debate between Jasper County School Board candidates was held Thursday night at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.

Ten out of the 16 people running for the county school board participated in Thursday’s forum. The questions asked during the forum focused on how the candidates plan to increase the value of education in one of the poorest performing school district in South Carolina. Jasper County Schools have scored F's on the state report card in each of the last three years. Residents are hoping that a brand new school board can be the change Jasper County students desperately need.

"I would like to see a really strong school board that would advocate for students, work cohesively and foster transparency and accountability,” said Adele Kelly, Jasper County resident.

The County Council Chairman is optimistic about the election.

“It’s important for people to get out and vote if they want change. We need a change in our educational system. Our children deserve better. They’re not getting it,” said Barbara Clark, Jasper County Chairman.

The special election for the school board will be held on Tuesday. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

