Tim's Take: Hancock 's big game gesture

The Hancock Day School football team had an excuse for being out of uniform. More importantly, they had a cause and a calling.

The Eagles trading their traditional green and gold for black and gold at their game Thursday night was a show of support for Nicholas Childers, a Hancock 6th grader recently diagnosed with Leukemia, a teammate, a classmate and a friend who was not on the field but is in Hancock's heart.

“He's a strong kid and he's filled with faith, and he has a great support system as you can see right here today. So we know he'll get through this,” said Sandy Pearle, Hancock’s head of school. “He knows what's happening and he’ll know that his family is here sending love and support and prayers his way.”

They sent it every way they could think of, black jerseys to black out cancer, gold numbers to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer Month.

Players wore Nicholas' number on their helmets and the cheerleaders painted it on their faces, every effort to keep him close in spirit.

"It's a family,” said Pearle. “It's a community that in times of need, we rally and everybody supports each other.”

This exercise in solidarity was also a teaching opportunity for an entire school, a life lesson on how arbitrary life can be.

“When Nicholas was diagnosed, it affected everyone,” said Cindy Drew, a Hancock teacher and the school’s cheerleading coach. “I think it's just having that friend, that empty desk next to you, knowing that there's someone that's hurting and we need to support them and it can be anyone.”

The hope is that Nicholas will be back in school by January, maybe back on the field next season.

But for now, the entire Hancock family wants him to know he is not alone in his fight. They are with him at game time and all the time.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.