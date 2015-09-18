Asked and Answered: Montgomery Cross Road McDonald's update

For more than a year, the coming soon sign has been sitting in front of the McDonald’s on Montgomery Cross Road, but nothing seemed to be happening.

Until, the last week and a half.

Now a building is under construction, and it looks like McDonald’s really is coming soon.

Last week, viewers sent pictures, noticing activity at last. We now know the newest restaurant has an owner and operator, Nina Gompels, who runs a few other McDonald’s in the area.

She said barring any weather delays, this new McDonald’s will be open by mid to late November.

