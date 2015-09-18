Beaufort Teacher of the Year named Friday

The Beaufort County School District has a new Teacher of the Year.

A committee selected Aracely Johnson, a Beaufort Elementary School teacher, as the 2015-16 Teacher of the Year.

Johnson’s prize included a $3,000 cash prize, and the option to choose between an additional $5,000 or taking home a car from Hilton Head Buick-GMC-Cadillac, free of charge for a year.

Johnson has been teaching for 10 years. She said it was a pleasure to be recognized for something she loves doing.

“We get to influence students. We get to see the benefits instantaneously and we get to touch those lives for eternity. Beaufort County is just a wonderful place. I was born and raised here so I can’t think of any place else I’d rather be,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she may use the cash prize to pursue her doctorate.

Copyright 2015 WTOC. All rights reserved.