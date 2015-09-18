Three charged in Bluffton road-rage incident

Three people have been charged in a road rage brawl in Bluffton, which was caught on camera last week.

Even though a woman told police she was randomly assaulted by two strangers, she's facing assault charges as well.

The Bluffton Police Department has charged Kerstin Taylor, James Goble, and Stacy Goble with third-degree assault and battery.

Taylor told police, and WTOC, that a couple attacked her while she was on her way to work in Old Town Bluffton. Only parts of the altercation were caught on camera.

“Due to only having a partial video, we had to go off of what Ms. Taylor provide to us, that she felt as though she was assaulted,” said Sgt. Kelly Heany, Bluffton PD.

After police obtained the video, and identified the couple as James and Stacy Goble, things got a bit confusing. The Gobles provided a different account of the incident.

“Both Mr. and Mrs. Goble wish to pursue charges against Ms. Taylor. Without the full video, obviously we have to go with that they felt they were assaulted also,” said Sgt. Heany.

Now all three are facing charges. Sgt. Heany said the truth will eventually surface. That’s what the judicial process is for.

“They will both have to explain in front of a judge what happened, and then a judge will determine there, whether anyone sounds guilty,” said Sgt. Heany.

Taylor and the Gobles’ court date is scheduled for next month.

WTOC reached out to the people involved, and we were unable to get a comment.

